Report: Kanye West Cheated on Pregnant Kim Kardashian With a Canadian Model

Another day, another tabloid story about trouble in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s relationship. Today’s gossipy report is from Star (yes, we know—it’s not exactly CNN) and it claims that West cheated on his pregnant reality star girlfriend with a 24-year-old Canadian model after meeting at one of his shows last July.

According to the tabloid, Leyla Ghobadi was introduced to West after he spotted her in the crowd during a concert at Revel Resort & Casino in Atlantic City in July 2012 (which is ironically the same spot where he announced that Kardashian was carrying his baby in December.)

Reportedly, he was incredibly aggressive and asked her to come back to his hotel suite, where he allegedly revealed that his situation with Kardashian wasn’t all sunshine and roses. “He told me that [his relationship with Kim] was for publicity and nothing serious,” she claims.

Frankly, we’re not sure West really needed help with his career at all—he’s one of the most successful (and famous) rappers of all time. If she specified that he needed a boost as a fashion designer, maybe then we’d buy it.

According to the report, they met up yet again in October, when Kardashian was already potentially pregnant. Considering magazines like this regularly pay for stories, we’re skeptical. After all, Kim and Kanye and so rich, that it was only a matter of time before someone tried to take advantage of their fame and fortune.

Kardashian’s rep has denied all the claims, but West’s camp has stayed silent—so no one knows what the real story is.

What do you think of the latest KimYe drama?

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Kanye West Enlists Scott Disick and Jonathan Cheban For American Psycho-Themed Video

Report: Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Set A Wedding Date