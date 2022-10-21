Kanye Reportedly ‘Screamed’ at Pete’s Friend to Stop Kim From ‘F—ing a White Boy With a 10-Inch Penis’

Revealing it all. Kanye West reportedly yelled at Charlamagne Tha God over his friendship with Pete Davidson. The radio host revealed his conversation with the DONDA artist about why he was concerned with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye went on the Drink Champs podcast after his White Lives Matter controversy and his ban after making antisemitic remarks on social media. “Why are you talking about another man’s dick on camera?” he said about Charlamagne. Charlamagne then spoke out on his The Brilliant Idiots podcast about his conversation with Kanye in November 2021 when Kim and Pete were first dating. He said, “He’s basically trying to get me on board to sh*t on somebody he knows is my friend, Pete Davidson. He’s like, ‘we got to save the new Marilyn Monroe,’ talking about Kim. I’m like, ‘Yo, you know Pete is my friend, right?’” He continued, “Finally, he goes, ‘My wife is out here f—ing a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me? My wife is out here f—ing a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture?’ “He’s screaming on the phone. What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?”

Charlamagne then explained why he keeps on bringing up Pete on his radio show to annoy Ye. “The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it f**ks with you, and you said that to me, but he gets on the interview and acts like he don’t know where that came from.” He then concluded his rant on Kanye, “The motherf—er is a master manipulator.”

Kanye was under fire for his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Many celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber called Ye out and defended their friend Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who Kanye attacked multiple times online. In a screenshot of a conversation with Diddy, Diddy wanted to talk to Kanye face-to-face about his controversial choices. The producer wrote, “send me a address. Let’s stop playing these internet games. And don’t feel threatened. You’ll be fine. Just love.” “This ain’t a game,’ Kanye responded. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.’ Ye captioned that post with “Jesus is Jew.” Kanye deleted the posts, however he was still met with lots of criticism.

According to Hollywood Life, The King of Staten Island star has been texting Kim amid what’s happening online. “A lot of people have been reaching out to offer Kim support, including Pete [Davidson],” the source said. “He’s in the middle of shooting another movie but he’s been in touch. He’s such a sweet guy and Kim’s grateful they can still be friends.” They continued, “Pete and Kim still talk on occasion and several weeks after the break up, they had gotten to a place of being cordial with each other. Pete has texted Kim a few times about the whole Kanye situation because he still cares about her as a person and wanted to check in to see how she was doing.”

Another source told Hollywood Life about Kim’s genuine reactions to the controversy. “Kim is not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention,” the source dished. “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.” Kanye was a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. He not only marched in protests, but also donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. “Kim knows how much support Kanye gave to the Black Lives Matter movement,” the source added and said she was “utterly confused” by his choice to wear such a shirt.

