Kanye Changed His Number on Kim & Now She Can Only Talk to Him Through His Security Team

It looks like these two are “not speaking” now that Kanye West changed his phone number on Kim Kardashian amid their divorce. According to Page Six, the rapper has told his estranged wife to only contact him through his security team for the time being.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, filed for divorce from Kanye, 43, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Even before Kim’s divorce filing, however, Kanye reportedly switched numbers on her. As a source told Page Six, “Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.'” Despite not being on speaking terms at the moment, the exes are still continuing to co-parent their children as planned. The former couple share four children together: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.

The SKIMs founder and her estranged husband have an easy routine in place for co-parenting visits. According to Page Six’s insider, whenever Kanye visits, Kim makes sure to step out of the house so he can get his space with their children. “She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids,” the source explained on March 11. “They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”

According to a previous source who spoke to People in late February, Kim agreed to not be present during Kanye’s visits to their Southern California home, at his request. “Kanye has been spending time with all the kids. A nanny is around during the visits,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “Kim has not been around for the visits, at Kanye’s request.”

“Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants,” the source continued. “She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. She knows he loves them, and they love him. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants.” So, while they aren’t talking to each other, it’s clear that this duo is doing everything they can to ease the transition for their kids.