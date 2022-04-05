Kanye Just Introduced His Girlfriend to His Family Amid Reports Kim Met Pete’s Grandparents

Meet the folks! Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones was officially introduced to his family when the couple celebrated Ye’s grandmother’s 85th birthday on April 4, 2022, according to Hollywood Life. West’s cousin posted the interaction on his Instagram account, with the whole extended family surprising the matriarch for her big day.

West and Jones have been linked since February 2022 after the rapper broke things off with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. Fox called off the relationship after Ye’s “insistent pleas” to get back with his former wife, Kim Kardashian. Since then, Ye started a relationship with Jones, who fans have claimed to be a Kim Kardashian look-alike. Chaney first made her appearance at the DONDA 2 listening party in Los Angeles, California on February 7, 2022, and their relationship still seems to be going strong.

Kardashian, for her part, has reacted to the fact that Jones looks like her, with a source previously revealing to Hollywood Life that “Chaney should just be herself and not try to imitate her. But, if that is what Chaney wants to do to get the attention she is seeking, or win over Kanye, so be it. Kim’s focus right now is herself, her children, and her relationship with Pete.”

Following her divorce filing from West in February 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has moved on with Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson. The comedian, who was first linked to Kardashian in October 2021, has also recently introduced her to his own grandparents in the midst of their growing relationship. The meetup took place when the SKIMs founder visited the King of Staten Island star on the set of his recent movie in Staten Island on April 4, 2022 while his grandparents also decided to pay a visit to the set.

