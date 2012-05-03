Kanye West Brings On The Bling With Hip-Hop Favorite Jacob & Co.

If you’re a 1990s hip-hop junkie like myself, there’s no way you don’t know what a Jacob & Co. watch is. The over-the-top “Five Time Zone” watches are recognizable by their bold colored faces and the plethora of diamonds that usually surrounds them. It should come as no surprise that the most materialistic man in the world Kanye West is a longtime supporter of the brand — and now he’s taken his obsession to the next level.

The rapper/fashion designer/self-proclaimed douchebag/Kardashian boyfriend has designed a limited edition necklace, called the “Yeezi necklace,” that will be sold exclusively at French concept store Colette. The world famous boutique is the perfect destination for someone who wants to blow the equivalent of college tuition on three pieces of Margiela. Thus, it’s beyond appropriate that this collaboration exists. No word yet on pricing but my guess is the Yeezi necklace will be the Maybach of necklaces.

Take a look at the necklace below and let me know what you think — should ‘Ye stick to what he knows best, or is this a perfect fit?