Kanye West Named Kim and Kourtney His ‘Girls of the Week’ in 2008

It’s no secret that Kanye West had a crush on now-wife Kim Kardashian long before they got married, but you might be surprised by just how far it dates back. Back in 2008, West had a blog called Kanye UniverCity, and he named Kardashian one of his “Girls of the Week.”

Here’s where things get a little creepy—over a year later he named Kardashian’s sister Kourtney another one of his “Girls of the Week” and posted a photo of her from Maxim in a black push-up bra and jeans. Other stars who made West’s cut? Megan Fox, British model Kelly Brook, Paris Hilton, and Miranda Kerr all did at one point.

So what exactly was his methodology for selecting these girls? Naturally, there’s a long-winded blog post that explained it. He wrote:

“I love blogging, duh! But one of the things I love the most is doing the ‘Where are you Yeezy’s’ (literally just kidding sort of!! Hahaha). Seriously though! I actually don’t know most of the girls I post…. But there is a method to my madness, some peace to the perversion. This post gives me the opportunity to be creative. I meaning me… meaning in third person like I’m crazy Kanye West. I first choose the, what I call the cover photo… I know you might not believe this but I look for something not too trashy and iconic. Everything I do is about creating memorable, iconic imagery. Obviously I don’t think shots from the back are trashy depending on the specific pose. I’m basically retarded with Photoshop so I feel so accomplished when I erase a logo or something like that off of a photo… Then I obviously use comic life to put the ‘Where are You Yeezy’ next to the girl.”

Well, one thing’s for sure: Kim sure has come a long way from being Kanye’s Girl of the Week in 2008, to sitting front-row in Paris wearing matching boob-baring outfits with him.

Creepy our cute that West named Kardashian one of his “Girls of the Week” long before they were together? Weigh in below in the comments!