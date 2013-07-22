Kanye West’s ‘Black Skinhead’ Video Features a Totally Naked CGI Version of Himself

Two weeks ago, Kanye West was in a tizzy over a leaked version of his video for “Black Skinhead,” a song off of his new album Yeezus. The outspoken 36-year-old rapper took to Twitter to chastise those who put it online prior to its completion. “The BLKKK SKKKN HD video that leaked yesterday was not the official version,” he stated. “Me and Nick Knight have been working on this video for five months and for creatives it’s heartbreaking when something like this happens.”

Obviously, we were waiting eagerly to see the finished product and now, it’s here and it’s absolutely insane.

Only available in its entirety on his website, the video features a CGI version of West, who starts the video shirtless wearing one of his signature gold chains. By the end, he’s completely naked. There’s also imagery of three KKK members clad in black hoods, which is bound to stir up controversy.

As a known technology aficionado, West incorporated some unique aspects. For example, viewers can choose to speed up or slow down the video, and an Instagram button is integrated, allowing for perfect screenshots at any point. Frankly, we think it’s genius—and people can hate all they want, but few are doing anything as innovative as this.

