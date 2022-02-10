Billie Just Responded to Kanye Threatening to Quit Coachella if She Doesn’t Apologize For ‘Dissing’ Travis

Called out. Kanye West and Billie Eilish’s feud over Travis Scott‘s Astroworld wasn’t something fans saw coming. Kanye took to his Instagram on February 10, 2022, to call out Billie after seemed to shade Travis’ Astroworld tragedy a week prior.

In his post, Kanye threatened to quit Coachella—where he and Billie are scheduled to headline in April 2022—if the “Bad Guy” singer didn’t apologize for her recent comments. “Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,” Kanye captioned a screenshot from Instagram account @RapSeaTV, which read: “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler! ‘I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going.’”

Kanye continued, “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Kanye’s post came after Billie paused a concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 5, 2022, after she saw a distressed fan in the audience. “Do you need an inhaler? Who needs it?” she said. “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one? Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd…We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.” In a comment on Kanye’s post, Billie denied that she dissed Travis. “literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

The post also came after Kanye—who is divorced from Kim Kardashian, the sister of Travis’ girlfriend Kylie Jenner—thanked Travis in an Instagram video shared by Hollywood Unlocked in January 2022 for telling him about a birthday party for his 4-year-old daughter Chicago West that he claimed he wasn’t invited to. “Yo, I’m so happy right now,” Kanye said in the video. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time, and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”

Kanye also claimed in the video that Kylie let him into the party after “security” stopped him when he arrived. “It’s just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue and everyone had a great time — I’m really happy that I could be there for my children,” he said. He continued, “My life centers around my children.”

A month after the incident, in February 2022, Kanye accused Kim in an Instagram post of trying to “kidnap” Chicago by not allowing him to see her at her birthday party. The accusation came after Kanye slammed Kim for posting their 8-year-old daughter, North West, on TikTok without his consent. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” Kanye captioned an Instagram post with a screen shot of North and Kim’s TikTok, @kimandnorth. In response, Kim took to her Instagram Story to slam Kanye and accuse him of trying to “control and manipulate” her amid their divorce.

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote in a statement at the time. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.” She continued, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

In her statement, Kim wrote that all she wanted from her and Kanye’s divorce was for a “healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” for the sake of their four children: sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4. “It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Kanye responded to Kim’s post with his own Instagram, where he accused her of trying to “kidnap” Chicago. “What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…” he wrote, referencing the Chief Financial Officer of Kim’s brands.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.