Kanye Just Married a Yeezy Designer Fans Are Calling a Kim Look-Alike—’Friends Don’t Know if It’s Legal but It’s Real to Them’

Wedding bells are ringing? Kanye West and Bianca Censori just got married according to outlets and friends of the rapper. The marriage came weeks after Ye and Kim Kardashian’s divorce was finalized.

According to TMZ, the DONDA rapper was spotted with a wedding ring in Italy and sources close to Ye reveal that he married Bianca Censori. The two had a very private ceremony according to friends, but the legality of it is very questionable. It seems that Kanye has moved on quite quickly to get hitched after his highly profiled divorce from the Skims founder.

So who is Kanye West’s new wife?

Who is Kanye Wests’s new wife Bianca Censori? Bianca Censori is an architectural designer for Ye’s brand Yeezy. She’s worked with the brand for several years since 2020 and was promoted to head designer. Censori was recently spotted with Kanye on several occasions days before the wedding.

According to TMZ, Ye was wearing a wedding ring on the week of January 13, 2023, when he and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California. Sources told the tabloid site that the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony.

The “wedding” seemed to be confirmed by friends of the couple. “Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” a source told Us Weekly. According to sites like Daily Mail and on social media, there have been notable similarities between her and Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian. “Bianca Censori looks like a face mash of Kim Kardashian and Lourdes Leon. That’s all I’mma say about that,” one person tweeted.

Ye also wrote a song directly referencing his employee. The track “Censori Overload,” which has also been called “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” doesn’t include lines referencing the architect, there are a few lines that reference marriage. “Wakin’ up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts/And the Bible said I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.”

Kanye was linked to Julia Fox and dated Chaney Jones in 2022. According to sources to Page Six, Ye and Chaney’s relationship ended after a vacation to Tokyo after it became “choppy”. Sources acknowledged Ye’s erratic behavior of his social media antics, telling the site, “You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again.”

Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, after seven years of marriage. According to TMZ, Kim asked for joint physical and legal custody of her and Kanye’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Sources told the site that Kanye is “fine” with the custody agreement and the couple is “committed” to co-parenting together. TMZ also reported that Kim and Kanye have a prenup and neither party is contesting the document. In March 2022, Kanye fired his lawyer Christopher Charles Melcher.

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in November 2022, almost two years after they first filed. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye and Kim agreed on joint custody with “equal access” to their four children: daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. Though they agreed on “equal access,” TMZ reported that Kim has custody of her and Kanye’s kids 80 percent of the time, while Kanye received 20 percent.

As part of the settlement, Kanye also has to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support, which is due on the first of each month and must be wired into her account. He is also responsible for 50 percent of his and Kim’s children’s educational expenses, including tuition, 50 percent of their security expenses and 50 percent of their medical expenses. According to the settlement, Kanye and Kim also agreed they will participate in mediation if there is a disagreement over the children. If one of them fails to take part in the mediation, the other will make the decision in the dispute by default. The settlement also states that Kim and Kanye both waived spousal support.

Though there were many months when Kanye tried to win Kim back, it seems like Kim was happy about his dating life. The insider told Hollywood Life that Kim is actually happy with her ex’s dating life after she split with Pete Davidson. “Kim is so glad that Kanye is dating again and that he has not tried to win her back after she split with Pete,” the insider revealed. “One of her biggest worries was that Kanye was going to think that her breakup meant that he had a chance to make up with her. Everyone asked her about it. She told them that that would never happen, and she meant it.”

The “Heartless” rapper was under major controversy in the latter half of 2022 after designing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt and posting antisemitic social media posts. In a deleted tweet uncovered by CNN, Kanye tweeted on Saturday, October 8, 2022, “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and also, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” His account was restricted by Twitter for violating the rules and will be locked for an undisclosed amount of time.

On the Today show on October 10, 2022, Jamie Lee Curtis spoke out against Kanye’s posts. “I woke up and burst into tears,” she said. “Defcon three on Jewish people? What are you doing?” She continued, “It’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world. But on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in?” she questioned. “As if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough? It was just abhorrent.” Jamie posted a screenshot of Ye’s tweet with the caption, “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide,” she wrote. “You are a father. Please stop.”

