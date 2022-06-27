Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today.

Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for a year. Nobody, nobody message me. You know, I just want to be off the grid. And you know, Puff is pretty persistent.” He continued praising his friend. “This man has been through [and] survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we can be standing … he broke down so many doors of classism, taste, swag. Puff, if I never told you I love you, you’re my brother.”

The “Jesus Walks” rapper also honored his friend by revealing the advice he gives him, while slipping in a reference to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “I go to him for advice to this day,” he said. “He inspires so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife’s choices. And here we are, thanks for that Puff.”

News of Kanye’s mention of Kim comes after the two came out to support their daughter North, 10, at her basketball game on June 17, 2022, according to TMZ. A source said that the former couple “looked like they were just trying to lay low” while trying to be supportive of North’s game. The Skims founder also made a Father’s Day post for her ex-husband on June 19, 2022. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day Ye.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and she was announced legally single in October 2022. The Kardashians star is currently dating Pete Davidson. Kanye disproved of Pete in most of his Instagram posts in early 2022. “Hold your spouse close,” Ye wrote in one since-deleted post. “Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.” Meanwhile, Ye is currently dating Chaney Jones, who many fans claimed to be a “Kim Kardashian lookalike.”

