Kanye Is Demanding a ‘Public Apology’ From Kim & Her Family For Trying to ‘Bully’ Him

On blast. Kanye West is demanding an apology from Kim Kardashian and her family, just weeks after claiming that they failed to provide him with the address to his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, took to Instagram to voice his frustration with the Kardashian-Jenners before requesting a public apology from the “entire family.” In the post—which has since been deleted—Kanye accused the family of repeatedly trying to “bully” him amid his ongoing divorce from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “I still need a public apology from the entire family for this,” Ye wrote in all-caps, captioning a screenshot of a text exchange with who appeared to be another member of the KarJenner family. “You [give] everything you got to someone then they try to bully you and then say they won’t apologize. It’s up till they all take accountability. Every woman there including [Corey Gamble],” he continued, dragging Kris Jenner’s boyfriend into the drama.

In the attached screenshot of a text chain, Ye offered “positive vibes” to the person on the other end before informing them he wants an apology. According to BuzzFeed, West tagged his former in-laws in the tweet, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, as well as notable figures outside the family, including former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and Ellen DeGeneres.

Ye’s post comes less than a month after the rapper accused Kim and her family of preventing him from attending his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party in January 2022. At the time, the Yeezy founder uploaded a clip to Instagram, alleging that the Kardashians refused to provide him with the address to the event. “I done called Kim, texted nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson],” he claimed at the time. “He asked Khloé [why] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her. You get what I’m saying?”

The rapper eventually made it to the party after Kylie Jenner’s partner, Travis Scott, seemingly shared the details with Kanye. “I just gotta shout out Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and make sure I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of the family,” Ye later revealed. “It’s just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue, and everyone just had a great time and I’m just really happy I could be there.”

In the weeks since Chicago’s birthday party, however, tensions have continued to escalate between Ye and his estranged wife, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. The Jeen-Yuhs star accused the SKIMS founder of putting their eldest daughter, North, on TikTok “against” his “will,” to which Kim issued a rare statement calling out his “obsession” with trying to “control and manipulate” her amid their divorce.

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.” She continued, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

In her statement, Kim wrote that all she wanted from her and Kanye’s divorce was for a “healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” for the sake of their four children. In addition to daughters North and Chicago, the couple share sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. “It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote, noting, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Kanye responded to Kim’s statements with another allegation, rekindling the drama surrounding his daughter Chicago’s birthday party by claiming that the KKW Beauty mogul tried to “kidnap” her. “What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” he alleged at the time. “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”

