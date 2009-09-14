Kanye West Apologizes to Taylor Swift for Interrupting Her Speech

By now you’ve heard that Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift‘s acceptance speech during last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. If you haven’t heard that, I’m telling you right now and here’s a video for you to watch, gasp at, feel uncomfortable during, and then forget about.

Meanwhile, earlier today Kanye West posted an apology to Taylor Swift for cutting her off to declare, “Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time.” He wrote the apology in all caps with a lot of exclamation points, so you know he means business. However, the apologetic posting has already been taken off the Kanye West blog! Will Kanye West formally apologize to Taylor Swift? Will Taylor Swift forgive? Will MTV be able to ride out this forced controversy much longer?