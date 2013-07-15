Here’s What Kanye West’s $120 ‘Hip-Hop T-Shirt’ for A.P.C. Looks Like

There you have it, folks! Kanye West’s seven-piece line of clothing for French brand A.P.C. is officially for sale, and includes shirts, hoodies, and jeans ranging from $120 to $280. Of particular interest: This plain white T-shirt, dubbed the “Hip-Hop T-shirt,” which is on offer for $120.

There doesn’t seem to be anything particularly special about the 100% cotton shirt, save for its “very loose” fit, so it appears it costs upwards of $100 strictly because Kanye’s associated with it. And considering Kanye’s occasional gripes with the fashion industry, which he himself acknowledges, we’re a bit surprised that he has the gumption to charge that much for a plain white tee.

As for the rest of the line, it’s more staple pieces at not-so-staple prices. We are definite fans of this comfy-looking hooded sweatshirt in fleece, but we’re not sure we’re ready to drop $280 on it. (After all, we could get some great designer wares for that same price.)

Head over to A.P.C. to see the rest of the collection, and let us know: would you spend almost $300 on a Kanye-crafted sweatshirt?

UPDATE: Apparently plenty of people want to drop cash on Kanye’s goods, because the entire line is already sold out. You can still pre-order the items for the next rollout, though. Whew!

