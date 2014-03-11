Kanye West and Jay Z Are Performing Together at SXSW

Yesterday, the world learned that Jay Z—based on the totally valid grounds of not wanting to appear on reality television—had refused best bud Kanye West’s request that he serve as his best man during his wedding to Kim Kardashian. Amid these rumors that the friendship might be on the rocks under the pressure of a constant spotlight, it seems that things may not be as bad as speculated.

Music and technology festival South by Southwest (SXSW) is currently underway in über-hip Austin, Texas, and while more musical acts than can be listed here have already been confirmed to perform, Mashable is reporting that Jay and Yeezy are staging a sort of “Watch the Throne” reunion concert at the festival Wednesday night, to kick off Samsung’s series of sponsored shows.

If the reports of Jay Z’s best man refusal are true, clearly Yeezy isn’t all too upset. (Either that, or perhaps he’s planning one of his trademark rants during the performance.) This duet will mark the first time the rapper pair have taken the stage together since 2012, when their “Watch the Throne” tour wrapped up, and their first together as label mates (Kanye just joined Jay’s label Roc Nation earlier this month).