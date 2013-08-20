Kanye West Turned Down ‘American Idol’ Gig: Report

With rumored news that Jennifer Lopez is planning on confirming her return to the judge’s table at “American Idol” this week (her boy-toy Casper Smart basically did it for her last weekend), a new bit of gossip surrounding the longstanding reality competition show has just emerged. Apparently, Kanye West was the top choice to fill the third panelist chair, alongside Lopez and Keith Urban.

According to Us Weekly, the 36-year-old was offered the gig and considered at first, but ultimately felt it was “too mainstream.”

“He didn’t want to lose any street cred. So he turned it down,” a source claimed. The other offers they put out were to Will.i.am and industry super-producer Dr. Luke, who’s reportedly the front-runner.

Might we point out that Kanye has done plenty of “mainstream” things in his day—like, you know, having a baby with Kim Kardashian. Although, given fellow hip-hop heavyweight Nicki Minaj‘s panned stint on the show last season, we do understand why he’s chose to forego the gig.

Still, it’s a shame it didn’t work out—could you imagine the kind of rants we’d get to see twice a week? Yeezy would probably make Simon Cowell look like Paula Abdul.