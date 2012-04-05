Kanye West Admits To Crushing On Kim Kardashian In New Song

Did you see what I did there? I just made a huge step for entertainment journalists everywhere, and wrote an alliterative headline with Kim Kardashian where I did not change the spelling of a single word to begin with “K.” I’m giving myself a big fat pat on the back right now, and I think you should do the same.

Anyway, Kanye West dropped a new song last night entitled “Theraflu,” full of his usual braggadocio and amazing name-dropping. We’ve got Mr. West talking about Anna Wintour, Anja Rubik, the $6,000 shoes he designed for Giuseppe Zanotti, and of course, Wiz Khalifa — who is famously engaged to his ex-boo, Amber Rose. This is pretty common for a Yeezy ditty, but he takes it to another level when he admits that he “fell in love with Kim, about the same time that she fell in love with him.” The “him” in reference is none other than Kris Humphries. He then follows it up with, “Well, that’s cool baby girl, do your thing. You’re lucky I didn’t have Jay drop him from the team!”

Damn. Kanye once again proves that one man CAN have all that power. The chorus reverberates with the phrase, “Can I have a bad bitch without no flaws, come to meet me without no drawers?” Frankly Yeezy, we all want the same thing.

Listen to “Theraflu” below and immediately let me know what you think. Also, click through the gallery above for some Kanye/Kim shots and some pics from his Paris runway show.