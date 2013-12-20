Links to Click: Kanye West For Adidas, Animals That Look Like Lady Gaga, More

TGIF, everybody! It’s the last Friday before the official start of the holiday week leading up to New Year’s, and we’re celebrating by consuming all sorts of ridiculous Internet nibbles. Enjoy!

1. Kanye West keeps talking about a mysterious collaboration with Adidas, which Adidas has neither confirmed nor denied. Kanye brought it up again, asserting they have “something coming in September.” [MTV Style]

2. National Geographic just upped its cool points a lot. Here are five animals that look like Lady Gaga. [NatGeo]

3. Curious what Peter Som loves to eat during the holidays? Here are a slew of fashion designers’ favorite holiday recipes! [The Vivant]

4. Speaking of Yeezus, this essay poignantly breaks down his love affair with Kim Kardashian, including a spot-on comparison to John Lennon and Yoko Ono. [Grantland]

5. Want to look especially fresh after a sleepless night waiting for Santa Claus? Here’s some amazing beauty tips for Christmas morning. [Daily Makeover]

6. Rather mind-blowing: here’s one thing you’ve definitely (probably) never noticed about the cult classic ‘Home Alone.’ [BuzzFeed]

7. In her song “Flawless,” Beyoncé mentions that her childhood hip-hop group, Girls’ Tyme, was beat by the band Skeleton Crew on Star Search. Meet Skeleton Crew. [Time]

8. Speaking of Queen Bey, she just announced that she’s launching a new fragrance called Rise. [Beauty High]

9. The Outnet is offering free shipping on all orders, now ’til December 31. Yay! [The Outnet]