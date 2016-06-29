Kanye and Adidas Just Announced ‘The Most Significant Partnership Ever’

Looks like Kanye West has been up to more than just wax-figure orgies in the past few months: Today, he and Adidas announced a new, “transformative” partnership that will include Yeezy-branded stores, sportswear, accessories, and, yes, more sneakers, in what the press release describes as “the most significant partnership ever created between a non-athlete and an athletic brand.” Read that last bit in a Kanye rant voice for full effect.

The new entity, called Adidas + Kanye West, will operate out of the athleticwear company’s Portland headquarters, where a dedicated team will be tasked with opening retail doors in as-of-yet undisclosed cities, developing performance-geared apparel (which we hope is slightly more practical than West’s “migrant chic” ready-to-wear), and designing the next sell-out sneakers to follow on the heels of the Yeezy Boost 350 and 750.

“This partnership illustrates that anyone with a dream can dream without limitations,” says Kanye, who we imagine is feeling pretty damn good about himself right now.