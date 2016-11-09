Kanye West for President in 2020? Twitter Seems to Think So

At the VMAs last year, Kanye West got political. “I have decided, in 2020, to run for president,” he proclaimed. The crowd went wild, and West dropped the mic and left the stage.

It might have all seemed like a publicity stunt, but West told the BBC’s Annie Mac three months ago that he fully intends to run for president in four years. “When I talk about the idea of being president, I’m not saying I have any political views,” he said. “I don’t have views on politics, I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth. If there is anything that I can do with my time and my day, to somehow make a difference while I’m alive I’m going to try to do it.”

And now, in the wake of last night’s election results, Twitter has unanimously decided it’s #Kanye2020 or bust.

West told the BBC that he’s inspired to run in part by the division our country is facing right now. “We are numb, we’re numb to 500 kids getting killed in Chicago a year, we’re numb to the fact that it was seven police shootings in the beginning of July,” he said. “We’re numb to places on the Earth that we don’t live—like our life is OK but it’s okay for other people’s lives to not be OK.”

When Vanity Fair asked West point-blank if he planned to run for president in 2020 last year, he said, “Oh, definitely.”

West acknowledged that he has some work to do before launching his campaign. “I sit in clubs and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’ve got five years before I go and run for office and I’ve got a lot of research to do, I’ve got a lot of growing up to do,'” he told VF.

“In case Kanye’s serious about this whole POTUS thing, or as he calls it, Peezy, I do have advice for him,” President Barack Obama said. “There’s some stuff that I’ve picked up along the way. First of all, you’ve got to spend a lot of time dealing with some strange characters that behave like they’re on a reality TV show. So you’ve got to be cool with that.”

Not everyone one Twitter thinks Kanye is president material, but everyone on Twitter is definitely tweeting about it. Scroll down for 15 more of our favorite tweets about #Kanye2020.