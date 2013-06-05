Links To Click: $4.5 Million For Kanye’s Bachelor Pad, Band Of Outsiders Drops ‘Boy’ and ‘Girl’, More

Take a mid-afternoon break to see what made our reading list today!

1. Byebye, baby. Kanye West just put his Soho bachelor pad on the market for $4.5 million, we assume to prepare for his role as a father. [The Vivant]

2. Huzzah! Band of Outsiders has finally dropped their confusing “boy.” and “girl.” labels. [Fashionista]

3. Here are the top 10 super foods you need to eat this summer to get your ideal bikini bod. Hint: chocolate ain’t one of ’em. [Beauty High]

4. If you’ve ever wanted to listen to baby lullaby versions of Jay-Z’s best songs—which you obviously have—now you can. [Rockabye Baby Music]

5. Jennifer Love Hewitt is engaged! And also, she’s pregnant. [People]

6. A new study reveals that if you wear sunscreen on a regular basis, you will look approximately 24% younger. Thank you, science. [Daily Makeover]

7. Charlotte Ronson is the latest designer to create a coffee mug for Starbucks. It’s appropriately melancholy. [InStyle]

8. Giorgio Armani is going to support emerging designers by hosting one show per season in Milan to a young, unknown designer. [WWD]

