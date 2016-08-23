Kanye Turns North’s Bath Into Art—With Glow Sticks, Naturally

North West always seems to be living her best 3-year-old life. She tries on mom Kim Kardashian‘s thigh-high Balenciaga boots. She plays personal trainer for dad Kanye West. And she gets to spend her days incorporating tutus into outfits and hanging with cousin and BFF Penelope Disick. Now, we can add bath time to the best times of North West’s life — at least that’s the case whenever Kanye is there to add glow sticks to the water.

Last night, Kanye tweeted the photo below, showing off — what we’re going to assume — is his artful glow-stick arrangement. North is just like What? No pictures. Haven’t you ever seen a glow-stick bath before? And we haven’t. But if there’s one silver lining in the neon cloud of #NorthWestProblems it’s that this is one thing anyone can afford to replicate at home. Whether or not it’s safe…well, ask anyone but Kanye.