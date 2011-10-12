Kanye, Maroon 5 Performing At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who better than the man who once rapped “I’m in the car with Leo and the Benz swerve, I heard Bar was friends with Esti Ginzburg, Coco Rocha, Kate Mimosa, Alessandra Ambrosio, Anja Rubik, get Olga Kurylenko, tell her I’m very single, Abbey Lee too, I’m a freak boo” to be performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Yes, that’s right. Kanye West will be gracing the stage for ladies in lingerie and viewers everywhere at the event, which airs November 29 on CBS. The “fashion designer” is in good company – Maroon 5 will also be performing.Kanye and Adam Levine in one room? Oy. Hide the models.

It may not be the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week, but the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is always a great time. And before you scoff, remember how many iconic models have been Victoria’s Secret Angels. (Heidi, Gisele, and Tyra, anyone?)

Will you be tuning in?