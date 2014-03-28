Did Kanye West Buy Kim Kardashian 10 Burger King Franchises?!

From the cover of Vogue to “Have it your way” in one measly week? We have no idea how the rumor got started, but there’s a story going around the Internet that Kanye West allegedly bought fiancée Kim Kardashian 10 Burger King franchises. What in the world?

Before you get all riled up over it, there’s more to the story than meets the eye. Apparently Kanye did buy a set of 10 Burger King locations in Europe, according to E! journalist Ken Baker, but they aren’t for Kim.

However, according to music magazine NME, Burger King has denied the purchase entirely: “Burger King Corp. is familiar with the recent news stories regarding Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. We are unaware of any purchase of Burger King restaurants made by either Mr. West or Ms. Kardashian, but we’re available to cater the wedding!” Har har.

We’re just going to go ahead and assume this little bit of KimYe news isn’t true, but then again—they’ve done things in the past that are equally or more absurd. Kim is no stranger to burgers, after all: she starred in a sexy ad for fast food chain Carl’s Jr. in 2009.

We’ve reached out to Burger King’s PR team for comment, and they confirmed what the company told NME. They also brought to our attention the following tweet from Burger King, which is a pretty amazing recreation of the pair’s much talked about Vogue cover.