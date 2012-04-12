Kanye Vs. Jay-Z: Obama Settles The Great Debate

Jay-Z and Kanye West are the biggest hip-hop stars. In the world. If you would like to dispute that statement, then you can go get your head checked. Deal with it. Anyway, while many (misguided, incorrect) people don’t like Kanye (read: are jealous of Kanye/see a lot of themselves in Kanye), everyone in the whole damn world loves Jay-Z. How could you not? He’s a skilled rapper and producer, and he’s got the hottest chick in the game wearing his chain. He also has a really cute kid.

The two are widely regarded as rivals, however they are as tight as can be. This past year, they took the world by storm with their Watch the Throne tour. Believe it: it was a site to see. Dudes in Givenchy skirts, dudes in Rocawear and dudes in business suits. It was essentially an all-you-can-eat buffet of big tools (including myself). Anyway, many often find themselves struggling to decide whether Jigga or Yeezy is the more talented one. But fear not — we finally have an answer!

Barack Obama (he runs the United States) was recently asked by a journalist who he preferred. BO immediately responded, “Jay-Z.” This isn’t shocking, considering Obama famously called Kanye a “jackass.” It’s not all bad blood though: “Although I like Kanye,” he said. “He’s a Chicago guy. Smart. He’s very talented.”

Okay folks, there you have it. I guess we have to accept the fact that Jay is better than ‘Ye. I don’t know how I feel about this. In the words of Kris Jenner, “Where’s the bar?”