Genius: The Internet Is Flooded with Fake Kanye IKEA Product Designs Now

When Kanye West says he wants to collaborate with someone, they usually take note. But Swedish housewares conglomerate IKEA respectfully turned down his appeals to work together this week, saying, “Although we are really flattered by Kanye West’s high interest in IKEA and the speculation around a joint venture, we have no plans to collaborate at this point in time,” according to an IKEA spokesperson via CNBC.

But, because we live in the age of the internet, that’s not where this narrative (one that IKEA has never asked to be part of) ends. Bored Panda is exploding with hilarious images of imagined products that West might create, and though some of them are over-the-top ridiculous, others are actually pretty excellent—we’d totally snap up a Kanye shower curtain. People have even gone to the lengths of suggesting new names for IKEA altogether, throwing possibilities into the ring including IKEEZUS (brilliant) and IKEANYE (a little less so).

The jokes began when IKEA Australia trolled West themselves, writing, “Hej Kanye, we’d love to see what you’d create…we could make you Famous!” alongside a design for a triple-wide bed perfect for his “Famous” music video.

From there, everyone was off to the races. Here are our favorite IKEEZUS products, because really, who doesn’t need a tiny wooden horse covered in smiling Kanye faces?