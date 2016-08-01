Kanye West Wants His Next Collab to be with … Ikea

Kanye West is the king of brand collabs—he’s partnered with Adidas, Nike, Louis Vuitton, A.P.C., and Giuseppe Zanotti, among others—but we’re pretty sure no one saw it coming when the rapper told BBC Radio 1 that he really wants to work with everyone’s favorite Swedish purveyor of ready-to-assemble housewares.

“I have to work with Ikea—make furniture for interior design, for architecture,” he said, adding that students would be particularly down for a Yeezy x Ikea alliance thanks to what would surely result in “a minimalist apartment inside of a college dorm.”

“Yo Ikea, allow Kanye to create, allow him to make this thing because you know what, I want a bed that he makes,” which is what Kanye apparently thinks college kids are wishing for. “I want a chair that he makes—I want more products from Ye.”

West got—surprise—even more specific, saying he’d “do a minimalist apartment inside of a college dorm where the TV goes on the side of the wall.” Art, folks—it shouldn’t be questioned.

This isn’t the first time Kanye has expressed interest in the furniture giant. Back in March, he tweeted about going to Ikea and the onslaught of ideas it apparently sparked.

But in the same BBC interview, Kanye hinted that his never-ending beef with Taylor Swift might be getting in the way of his dream: “I visited [Ikea], and I feel like once they went to the board, people start bringing up, ‘He interrupted this girl and told the truth, so he’s the worst person on the planet,” he said, presumably referring to the famous VMA award-crashing incident of 2009. “That means I can’t work with Ikea now? Because I say what everyone else is thinking. I’m literally going to be held in some sort of social prison for telling the truth, being slightly rude, or whatever.”

Lame celebrity feuds aside, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t curious to see what that hypothetical Kanye x Ikea chair or bed would look like. It’s up to Ikea, and only time will tell if the brand will, as Kanye implored them to, “listen to the kids, bro.”