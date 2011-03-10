Kanye Gets Dissed in Paris, Michael Kors’ Real Name

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Alexa Chung is going to do a second collection for Madewell. Woohoo! (Elle)

Joanna Coles’ assistant Sergio Kletnoy is a tatted man in his 30s. He really talks her up saying she’s super nice but, “I always tell her to throw a belt at me or yell because a shoe isnt the right color, just so I can have an intro for my book.” (Daily Front Row)

Similar to Anna Sui, Mugler was supposed to have animal hats by Nasir Mazhar on the catwalk like the photo above but it never happened. (Interview)

Gap is closing 200 Gap stores, 77 Old Navy stores and 31 Banana Republic stores by 2013, but it’s part of an economic “plan.” (WWD)

Kanye got dissed from mad Paris Fashion Week shows including McQueen, Louis Vuitton and Balmain, but tried to go anyway. A rep from Paris said, “We’re not against rap, we’re not against rappers, but we are against Kanye.” Just kidding, I don’t know why people don’t want him in the front row. (Styleite)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @cmbenz [Chris Benz] So grumpy … Let me just shotgun this here venti iced coffee! aw, he rhymes too!

RT @jimshi809 Interesting: Michael Kors was born Karl Anderson Jr. I’m filing that “Fashion Fact I Didn’t Know” 4 the next time I need a fun ice breaker! That IS interesting.

RT @ElizandJames Worse offence- matching ponchos. RT @OscarPRGirl My suggestion for couples is not to be wearing matching hats. um, matching anything?

RT @Cynthia_Rowley can barely move legs today – went to 1st ever spin class last night then changed into 6-inch heels for an event. duh! spinning! #winning Charlie Sheen isn’t in the zeitgeist, he is the zeitgeist.

Photo: Giant Mag