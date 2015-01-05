Kanye West Fans Don’t Know Who ‘Newcomer’ Paul McCartney Is

Somehow, Kanye West managed to line up a collaboration with one of the greatest and most influential music legends of all time, Paul McCartney on a sweet new single, “Only One.”

Or, you could look at the announcement the same way that idiots Kanye fans see it: West charitably shared a slice of his beaming spotlight with a random 72-year-old nobody.

In what might be one of the most straight-up ignorant Twitter exchanges of all times, Kanye West fanatics have congratulated the rapper on having “a great ear for talent” and “shining light” on “unknown” artist, Paul McCartney. These are very much their words, not ours.

Yes, we’re talking about former Beatles frontman, composer extraordinaire, solo artist, and the legendary music veteran who has sold more than 100 million albums and 100 million singles throughout his career, Sir James Paul McCartney MBE. (Yes, he’s been knighted by the Queen of England.)

Now would be the time to go ahead and give up on humanity, people.

Kanye released the track last Thursday on Twitter, tweeting the above image and a caption: “ONLY ONE ft. Paul McCartney http://kanyewest.com http://smarturl.it/Only1 photo @inezandvinoodh.”

The song is an ode to Yeezus’ daughter with Kim Kardashian, North, and features McCartney on the keyboard, while West takes the vocals.