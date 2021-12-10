Kanye Just Begged Kim to ‘Run Right Back’ to Him—He ‘Needs’ Her Amid Her Romance With Pete

Pleading his case. During Kanye and Drake’s concert benefitting Larry Hoover, the Yeezy founder took a moment to call out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid her ongoing romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

The rapper, 44, joined Drake on stage at Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum on December 9, 2021, as part of a benefit concert to free former Chicago Gangster Disciples leader Larry Hoover from federal prison. During his set, Kanye, who recently changed his name to Ye, performed a rendition of his 2010 hit “Runaway”—and in it, the rapper decided to shout out his ex “Kimberly,” 41, directly. “I need you to run right back to me,” Ye sang to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who was reportedly in attendance at the event. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

This isn’t the first time that the rapper has publicly declared his desire to get back together with Kim. In November 2021, Kanye posted an impassioned, five-minute video to social media in which he stated he wanted to reunite with Kim, with whom he shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” Kanye said, in part. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

The rapper also expressed how his “misactions”—from his “hair-trigger temper,” alcohol use and manic bipolar “episodes”—caused his split from the KKW Beauty mogul, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. “I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication,” Kanye said. Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

Kim, for her part, is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson. The pair were first linked in October 2021 after they were photographed holding hands at a theme park in California, and their relationship appears to be growing more serious by the day: “Kim’s blown away by how strongly she feels for Pete,” a source told Us Weekly in their December 13, 2021 print issue, per The Sun. “Kim never thought she’d date anyone like Pete. Her type is usually so different,” the insider continued, noting that the reality star has already told the King of Staten Island actor that she loves him.

According to the insider, however, Kanye remains in “denial” about Kim’s new romance. He “doesn’t believe the romance is as serious as it is,” the source explained. “He’s in denial. But Kim and Pete are saying they’ve met their soulmates.”

