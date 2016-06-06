Kanye’s Surprise Concert Canceled After Fans Basically Rioted in NYC

After Kanye West’s Governors Ball show (along with everyone else’s) was canceled Sunday because of stormy weather, artists set up last-minute shows around New York—and The Life of Pablo artist was no exception, hitting up Hot 97’s Summer Jam show. But because Kanye’s Kanye, that was not enough, and he organized a surprise 2 a.m. show at Webster Hall. And though that sold out in less than an hour, thousands of fans physically went to the East Village venue to see if they could get in, creating a whole other kind of storm.

All in all, Gothamist reports more than 4,000 people showed up for a venue that holds less than 3,000. There were people running down the street. People climbing scaffolding. There was, at least, one woman bleeding. It was, in short, a near riot on the block of East 11th Street between Third and Fourth avenues. And thanks to social media, there are photos and videos to remember it by.

The first sign something’s up? People running down the street.

Fans who seem to think they’re about to get in.

Andrew Goldstein, who lives across the street from Webster Hall, posted a video from the view outside his apartment.

And, finally, Kanye makes an appearance, allowing the chaos to travel.

This is why we can’t have nice things, people.