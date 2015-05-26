Kanye West Tweets Kim a Gushy Anniversary Message (a Day Late, But Whatever)

You know those painful couples who tweet each other 140-character love letters or write on each other’s walls with sappy messages? Yeah, well Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just became one of them.

You might have heard the news that Kimye celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 24, and yesterday Kanye tweeted a gushing message about his wife–a day late, just BTW.

“Kim, I’m so happy to be married to the girl of my dreams..” Kanye said on Twitter. “I love you and Nori so much!!! I would find you in any lifetime.”

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/603025521161539584

Never one to pass up the chance of some PDA, Kim responded the same night.

“Awwww baby I love you so much!!!!!!” she wrote. “I would find you too! Anywhere!!!!!”

Awwww baby I love you so much!!!!!! I would find you too! Anywhere!!!!! https://t.co/viN0ucrwEN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2015

Kim also commemorated the anniversary by sharing a barrage of never-before-seen couple photos to Instagram–including approximately one zillion throwbacks from the couple’s week of wedding celebrations.

Sure, it’s kind of cute, but considering the famous pair were probably in the same house when they shared all of this to social media, you can go ahead and excuse us for rolling our eyes.