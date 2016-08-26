Kanye Shows Major Love to the Paparazzi

In case you thought celebrities didn’t like the paparazzi, that they resented the intrusion, the stalking, the wolf-like pursuit of the pic, Kanye West just proved you wrong. He showed his appreciation to several of them this week with free pairs of $200 Yeezys.

“Thx to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for hooking me and my fellow papz up with Yeezy boost 350,” wrote one paparazzi member on Instagram, captioning the pic above.

It was a fulfillment of a promise Kanye made last year when one pap complimented him on his new sneaker line. “One day, I’m going to be able to give you all Yeezys, all the paps. Next year,” Kanye tells a swarm of photographers while getting out of his car. ” The cameraman then responds, “Call me when you do that — the day you do that,” reminding us that Kanye actually does have the paparazzi on speed dial. Watch the whole exchange below.