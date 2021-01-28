Order This Kansas City Chiefs Merch Now To Complete Your Super Bowl ‘Fit

Scroll To See More Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have earned a spot in the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, which is truly a miracle. Because only a select (vaccinated) few get to attend this year, it’s more important than ever before to support your team from home—that said, why not do so in some cute Kansas City Chiefs merch?

When you sit down with all your Super Bowl snacks, you want to be decked out in red, gold, white and black to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and (hopefully) come out victorious. After all, the Chiefs endured a 50-year Super Bowl drought before becoming a major NFL powerhouse, so it’s time to be super loud and show your Chiefs pride via mugs, sweatshirts and even face masks.

Whether you’re a Patrick Mahomes disciple or desperately need a KC Chiefs tumbler for your adult beverage, you’ll find something that you love on this list. We made sure to include multiple comfy sweatshirts in particular, because 2021 is still all about being cozy, so a little Chiefs loungewear never hurt nobody! Plus, are you even a real fan if you don’t post a pic in full gear during game day? I think not.

The Super Bowl is next Sunday, so place your orders now to make sure they arrive in time for the big game. You’ve only got a week and three days! Whether KC is your hometown or you’re a far-away fan, read on to treat yourself to a few Chiefs goodies. We even found a Saint Patrick candle. You can thank us later.

Cozy Crew Sweatshirt

Settle in to watch the Super Bowl in a comfy (But still cute!) pullover. This KC Chiefs sweatshirt strikes the perfect balance between sporty and chic, and it comes in black or white.

Crossover Sweatshirt

Combine two of your obsessions—Friends and the Chiefs—with one clever pullover. This red crew neck bears the phrase “The one where we root for the Chiefs.” TBH, it’s genius. Could I be more excited to wear it?!

Super Bowl LV Zip-Up

Commemorate this back-to-back Chiefs Super Bowl appearance with this snazzy red zip-up that gives major “I’m the assistant coach” energy (In a good way!). You can get it in KC red or black.

Sparkly Sneakers

Celebrate the Chiefs with these glittery silver canvas sneakers. They feature the KC logo and are absolutely perfect for Super Bowl Sunday selfies. Who says sparkles aren’t Super Bowl attire?!

Black Kansas City Face Mask

Take your team appreciation out on the road (safely and while social distancing, of course!) with this linen black face mask. It comes with a a filter pocket, so you can opt to give yourself an extra layer of protection, plus the team’s logo on the side.

Stylish KC Chiefs Necklace

Yes, you can rep your team through jewelry. While some team logos can look a little clunky, this red and silver option is actually fairly delicate. Plus, who doesn’t love the Arrowhead logo?

Embroidered Drink Sweater

Who said coozies can’t be cute or eco-friendly? The adorable wool coozie is completely sustainable and zero-waste—plus, it’s decked out in KC colors with a yellow heart.

Mahomes Mug

Set yourself up for success by drinking out of this mug, which displays star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number and name. If Mahomes isn’t your fave, you can select from a variety of other players, too.

Huge KC Tumbler

This tall Kansas City Chiefs tumbler can hold your coffee, water or perhaps a slightly stronger beverage on game day, wink wink. It’s BPA-free and suits both hot and cold liquids.

Saint Patrick Candle

Light a candle for Patrick Mahomes, the unofficial saint of KC, during the Super Bowl. This hysterical candle is a must-have for Mahomes super fans.