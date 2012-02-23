Kanon Vodka Got Their Paws On Phillip Lim’s NYFW Playlist!

Were you one of the lucky few who attended Phillip Lim‘s Fall/Winter 2012 runway show? Or did you just miss the cut … but want to know what the experience was like anyway? Either way, Kanon Organic Vodka managed to get the tracklist from the Phillip Lim extravaganza (the designer gave it to them ’cause they’re friends. Jealous!).

The music complements Phillip Lim’s new slew of designs and is definitely an example of a fashion playlist done right. So scroll down for the songs that got the front row — and the rest of the house — boogying in their seats as look after look came gliding down the runway.

The Residents, “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”

The Residents, “The Festival Of Death”

College feat. Electric Youth, “A Real Hero”

Pepe Deluxe, “A Night And A Day” (Obi Blanche Remix)

Suuns, “Red Song”