Kangol Spring/Summer 2011 Video Lookbook

LL Cool J was kind of a double edge sword for Kangol. On the one hand, LL made Kangol wildly popular with his brand loyalty, but on the other hand, it’s LL… and I mean, LL Cool J was in Toys… with Robin Williams.

Well, for those who have not been keeping tabs on Kangol, they are cranking out super-cute hats for spring and summer. Think 60s vintage meets Secretariat meets the beach, in the form of eco-friendly bamboo and natural dyed hats. For their spring/summer 2011 look book, Kangol takes us behind the scenes as models Kim Matulova and Zach Shields feign warmth out at the Montauk Yacht Club. Styled by Josh Madden and shot by Jay Buim, check the video below:

Kangol Spring/Summer 2011 Lookbook from Beard Wizard on Vimeo.