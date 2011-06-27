StyleCaster
A Kangol Hat's All The Rage With Alexa, Alexandra + Florence

Kerry Pieri
by
I tend to associate the Kangol hats with L.L. Kool J and early 90s hip hop. So, you know, not would-be fashion icons (no disrespect L.L.).

Girls have been rocking a very fashion blogger friendly Kangol hat recently, and it’s neither mesh, nor marked with a photo of a kangaroo, nor of a bucket or visor shape. Instead, the Kangol Siren style is kind of a 70s Carly Simon, wife of a rockstar sort of hat.

It comes in felt or classic straw, and the ladies spotted in it leaned toward the latter in either brown or black. Click though to see how Alexa Chung, Florence and Alexandra rocked theirs and where to get it.

1 of 4

Alexa went with a straight Marianne Faithful interpretation.

Alexandra Richards let her hat make an all black look a little more interesting.

Florence wore hers with a printed Anna Sui dress to a Nylon party. So boho.

Kangol Siren hat, $53.95, at Amazon

