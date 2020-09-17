Kamala Harris Wearing Timbs On The Campaign Trail Is Such A Mood

As much as I love a good pair of heels, I can’t imagine campaigning for a presidential election in them. My feet start to blister after wearing pumps for a few hours on a Saturday night, so standing in them for days on end while climbing in and out of planes and visiting locations as a VP candidate? I’ll pass, thanks—and Kamala Harris and her Timberlands clearly agree.

Yes, you read that correctly. Kamala Harris stepped out onto the campaign trail this week wearing Timberland boots. (!!) She and Governor Gavin Newson took a day to visit some of the areas that have recently been affected by the California wildfires, and Harris came dressed to work. Talking about climate change and supporting folks who are trying to stop devastating fires from spreading even further doesn’t require stilettos—but it does require getting down to business. If it takes a pair of Timbs to bring awareness to the cause, so be it.

Of course, the Internet has plenty of opinions on the matter. (Who’s surprised?) Some folks on Twitter have been applauding her for her comfortable style and others confused as to why wearing Timbs makes Kamala Harris actually relatable as she hops off a private plane. Honestly, the discourse is pretty interesting if you have a few moments to scroll through Twitter.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kamala Harris wear comfortable shoes while campaigning, though. Earlier in September, the senator rocked a navy suit paired with Converse sneakers. Maybe it’s to seem relatable to the younger voters (If you haven’t registered to vote, consider this your daily reminder!) or maybe she just wants to stay comfortable while running around on the campaign. Either way, it’s a power move—and further proof that fashion really is a factor in politics.

For those who suddenly want to toss out all your heels and switch to comfortable shoes only—I hear you. Take a page out of Senator Kamala Harris’ book and slip on a pair of Timberland boots or Converse Chuck Taylors instead. If they’re good enough for the campaign trail, they’re good enough for me!

