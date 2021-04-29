Zara Has The Perfect Dupe For Kamala Harris’ Cream Prabal Gurung Suit

Scroll To See More Images

President Joe Biden’s first-ever joint-session meeting with Congress, on the 99th day of his presidency, was also the first time two women had ever sat behind a president in the roles of Vice President and Speaker of The House. To celebrate yet another landmark moment in her career, of course VP Kamala Harris wore a suit that could only be described in one word: Perfection. And boy, do I have all the details on her look!

Joe Biden’s presidency has ticked a lot ‘firsts’ since the inauguration back in January, but Kamala Harris being the first woman (and the first woman of color!) to serve as Vice President is chief among them in my eyes, and so many Americans agree. Putting her political prowess aside for just a moment, I also have been seriously inspired by Harris’ fashion choices so far—and last night’s joint congress session was no different. Harris stunned in a cream-colored suit designed by none other than Prabal Gurung.

Gurung, a Nepali immigrant to America who has dressed the likes of Michelle Obama in the past, also dressed Vice President Harris on her first day in office back in January. “Watching the Joint Session Congress and seeing our Vice President in all her poise and grace – I am reminded of the potential this country has,” Gurung said in one of many posts on Instagram highlighting the historic moment. I’m not crying, you’re crying!

Harris has made a point to wear predominately designers of color during her first 100 days in office. I mean, who could forget the stunning purple suit by Christopher John Rogers that she wore on Inauguration Day, or the camel Pyer Moss coat that she wore to a Covid-19 memorial that same weekend? She can do no wrong!

If you want to incorporate Harris’ most recent look into your own wardrobe for spring 2021, head to Zara for a (much more) affordable version. Now you don’t have to have access to top-line designers in order to look like you do! It’s a pretty damn good dupe of the Prabal one she wore—and the pants and the blazer cost less than $100 apiece.

This Zara suit is giving me major, “I’m the first woman VP and I look good doing it” energy. Specific, but true! The Straight Cut Blazer with Pockets is so classic and you could also dress down the Full Length pants by wearing them with a white tank and a pair of sneakers.