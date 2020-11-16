Kamala Harris Dated This Talk Show Host & He Has the Best Response to Their Romance

This is brand new information. Kamala Harris dated Montel Williams before she became Vice President, and he has the best reaction to their relationship.

Harris’ relationship with Williams—who is best known for his talk show, The Montel Williams Show, in the ’90s and ’00—went viral last week after Twitter users discovered a photo of the former couple with the talk show host’s daughter, Ashley, at the Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis gala in May 2001. At the time, Harris was working at the Office of the City Attorney of San Francisco.

“The Fact that Kamala Dated Montel and it seems like no one remembers lol,” tweeted user @_REALbossbabe.

“Vice President elect Kamala Harris makes history as the first Vice President in history to date Montel Williams,” tweeted user @MannyBuckley.

Though Williams didn’t respond to the recent viral tweet of his and Harris’ relationship, he did react to Twitter users discovering their romance in 2019. “@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what?” he tweeted in June 2019 when the same photos circulated. “I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

Harris married attorney Doug Emhoff in 2014 in Santa Barbara, California. The two met on a blind date set up by one of Harris’ friends. “The morning after our first date, @DouglasEmhoff emailed me a list of his available dates for the next couple of months,” Harris an Instagram photo with her husband in October. “He said, ‘I want to see if we can make this work.’ We’ve been making it work ever since.” Emhoff has two children from a previous marriage: Cole, 26, and Ella, 21.

Williams, for his part, was married to Rochele See from 1982 to 1989. The couple share two daughters: Ashley, 36, and Maressa, 32. After his split from See, Williams was married to Grace Morley from 1992 to 2000. With Morley, William has son Montel, 27, and daughter Wynter Grace, 25. The host married his third wife, Tara Fowler, in 2007.

Harris became the first woman elected as the Vice President of the United States on Saturday, November 7, after she and her running mate, Joe Biden, were declared the winners of swing states, such as Pennsylvania and Nevada. Biden became the 46th President of the United States, beating current President Donald Trump.