Does Kamala Harris Have Kids? What to Know About Her Family With Douglas Emhoff

Now that she’s Madame Vice President, Americans may want to know more about Kamala Harris’ kids and stepchildren with Douglas Emhoff. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were announced as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States respectively in November 2020 after they beat former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Biden, the former Vice President of President Barack Obama, and Harris, a former California Senator, took the oath of office as the next POTUS and VPOTUS on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021. After she was sworn in, Harris became the first woman, first Black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to serve as the Vice President of the U.S.

But Harris isn’t the only one to make history. Her husband, entertainment lawyer Douglas Emhoff, who she married in August 2014, also became the first Second Gentleman in United States history. Before his relationship with Harris, Emhoff was married to Kerstin Emhoff, whom he shares two children with. Kerstin and Douglas split in 2008 after 16 years of marriage. Harris doesn’t have any biological children of her own, but after her marriage to Emhoff, she went on to be a stepmom to his two kids from his previous marriage. They even came up with the nickname for her: “Momala.”

“As a child of divorce, I knew how hard it could be when your parents start to date other people. And I was determined not to insert myself in their lives until Doug and I had established we were in this for the long haul. Children need consistency,” Harris wrote in an essay for Elle in 2019.

She also wrote about how her husband’s children came up with the nickname “Momala.” “A few years later when Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn’t like the term ‘stepmom.’ Instead they came up with the name ‘Momala,'” she wrote. “Family is our beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who as you just heard, call me Momala,” So who are Kamala Harris’ stepchildren with Douglas Emhoff? Read about their blended family ahead.

Cole Emhoff

Cole, named after saxophonist John Coltrane, is the eldest of Douglas and Kerstin Emhoff’s two children. He graduated from Colorado College in 2017 and has been working in the entertainment industry since. After graduation, he worked at William Morris Endeavor before his current job as executive assistant at Plan B Entertainment, a production company founded by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (who is now the sole owner of the company.) He was 26 at the time his stepmom was sworn in as Vice President.

In a 2020 interview with Glamour, Cole opened up about when his dad first told him about Harris. “First I was a little blindsided, to be honest,” he said at the time. “Doug was like, ‘I met this woman. She’s cool. I’m excited about her.’ And Doug hadn’t talked about his dating life for a long time. He said, ‘I think you just have to know, though, that she is the attorney general of California.’ I was like, ‘OK, cool, whatever.'”

He continued, “Right, so I was kind of in my own world, just about to graduate, go to college. And then I met her and we had this amazing dinner. And I realized like, Oh, my God, Doug has met someone who is completely unique and totally special. I think for all of us, it was love at first sight.”

Ella Emhoff

Ella is the youngest of Douglas and Kerstin Emhoff’s children. She was 21 at the time Harris took the oath of office as the Vice President. She is a student at Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she majors in apparel and textiles. Ella also has her own website, where she takes commissions for her art pieces. In a 2020 interview with Glamour, Ella also agreed with Cole about how naturally Harris fit into their family. “I think when we met her, I was about to go into high school, so I was in an equally intense time, but for different, more angsty reasons,” she said. “It felt serious when [Douglas] was just talking about her, because I could hear it in his voice. When we did meet, it all felt so natural that it wasn’t even a big deal. It felt like we had known each other forever. And I think what was important was getting to know her as a person first—a person before a politician.”