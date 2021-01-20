Madame Vice President, Your Inauguration Outfit Is Perfect

Let me be clear: Today is about so much more than fashion. Today is about our country getting the opportunity to start fresh, turn over a new leaf and begin a new chapter. It’s all that and more—it’s President Joe Biden’s inauguration day, and I’m here to hype up (among other things) Kamala Harris’ inauguration look.

Madame Vice President—MVP, as I now love to call her—stole the show during today’s inauguration, which of course, looked a little different than in years past. There was no in-person crowd on the National Mall, and the usual parade and inauguration ball have been ditched, due in part to both pandemic-related regulations and post-Capital coup attempt safety restrictions (This is why we can’t have nice things, y’all).

Still, one way or another, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, and with him, Harris as the first-ever woman of color Vice President. To say it was a huge deal is an understatement. To say my roommates and I are acting like it’s Christmas morning is also an understatement. But I digress—let’s take a moment to praise Harris’ inauguration day ensemble.

Always understated and chic, our new VP showed up wearing a brilliant purple look by Black designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, who have both dressed Michelle Obama in the past. The purple dress and coat were complemented by black leather gloves, a pearl necklace, matching earrings and a David Yurman American flag pin on her lapel. The look was finished off with Manolo Blahnik BB heels. How very Carrie Bradshaw of her!

As for her glam, Harris sported her usual fresh face of minimal makeup (covered by a simple black mask, of course!) and wore her hair down.

Not for nothing, but Harris and Hillary Clinton both wore purple today and Dr. Jill Biden wore it last night. These! Ladies! Have! A! Fashion! Group! Chat!!!! And I love to see it.

This is actually her second vice-presidential slay in the last 24 hours—last night, Harris, Biden and their spouses headed to the National Mall to pay their respects for the lives of American citizens lost to the coronavirus. For this, Harris donned a camel coat by Pyer Moss. Moss is a Black Haitian-American designer, and in wearing this piece—as well as her CJR/Sergio Hudson inauguration look—Harris sent the sartorial message that she will be giving Black designers the spotlight they deserve during her term.

The photos from this week will go down in history, so I couldn’t be more thrilled with how Harris looked. If her fabulous outfit is any indication of the fabulous job she’ll do in her new role, it’s safe to say America is lucky to have her in charge and by President Biden’s side. Happy Inauguration Day!