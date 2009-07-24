Name: Kalyane

Agency: Major Model Management

Hometown: Montreal, Canada

New York City Neighborhood: Soho

Most Incredible Model Moment: Heading first class to Palali! It’s the most beautiful place I have ever seen and I met a fabulous crew that came from all over the world. We were so happy to be there and working together. It was pure pleasure with lots of laughs!

Favorite Stores: La Garconne, OAK, Zoe

Favorite Photographer You’ve Worked With: Carl Lessard, a photographer from Montreal. He does excellent black and white photography.

What is your ultimate item on your wish list this season? This leather jacket from Golden Goose…it’s to die for! I am not crazy for leather in general but this one is so perfect and timeless.