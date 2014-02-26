Is Kaley Cuoco Getting a Style Upgrade? See Her Chic New Look

Poor Kaley Cuoco. Despite her major commercial success—she’s a lead star on the wildly popular CBS show “The Big Bang Theory”—the 28-year-old actor is widely regarded as a fashion victim for her miss-after-miss history on the red carpet. She has found herself firmly planted on many a “Worst Dressed” list basically since her very first red carpet debut, sans a couple random style wins here and there.

But lately, we have to give it to her. Kaley showed up to the “Late Show with David Letterman” this week (below, right) looking better than ever in an oversize leather motorcycle jacket, skinny jeans, and fierce platform metallic heels. Her makeup was fresher than ever and her wind-swept locks looked great. Only a month earlier, she showed up a Grammys party looking dowdy at best in a black sheath, messy bun, and far too much black eyeliner (below, left).

These two images barely look like the same person. We’ll be curious to watch Kaley’s continuing style evolution, to see if it continues on an upward trajectory like this. For her sake and ours, we certainly hope so!