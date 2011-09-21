Kaley Cuoco Teams Up With Raven Denim to Save The Animals

The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco is teaming up with Raven Denim to design her own line of jeans. The collaboration, set to launch October 2011, has tapped the designing talents of Cuoco for a women’s line and Beverly Hills 90210‘s Brian Austin Green for a men’s line.

“I am just a jeans lover. I literally live in them,” said Cuoco of the collaboration. “I wanted them to be as comfortable as they make me feel.”

Sales of the celebrity designed denim will benefit the Friends of Animals Foundation of Los Angeles, an organization that provides aid to animals in need.Cuoco emphasizes: “We have to give a voice to the creatures that don’t have one!”

We want to save the animals! The cute pair of jeans that comes along with that is totally cool too.

