10 Kale Smoothie Recipes That Actually Taste Delicious

I’m a smoothie-lover all year round, but I find I drink them the most when the weather starts getting warmer. Something about summer makes me crave a tasty beverage, and a healthy, delicious kale smoothie is my go-to! Of course, finding the perfect kale smoothie recipes can be tricky, since most of the time you don’t actually want to taste the kale. It’s all about balancing out your blend with other tasty flavors, froom berries to bananas to add-ins like ginger, cinnamon and maca powder.

If you don’t know, kale is pretty much the number one food you should be making an effort to work into your everyday diet. It’s rich in fiber, vitamins, antioxidants and calcium, and it’s an easy ingredient to sneak into yummy recipes without having to taste it full-on. If you have a go-to green smoothie recipe you’re already obsessed with, you can swap out any spinach for kale and end up with a similar flavor, but if you need a bit more inspo, there are 10 tasty treats below to try out as you please. From classic green drinks to dessert-level berry blends to ultra-clean detox options, there’s a kale smoothie on this list you’re bound to enjoy—and your body will thank you for it.

Whether you’re trying to improve your diet or just need a refreshing summer snack, these smoothies are great options you can whip up in 15 minutes or less. Just blend, pour and sip! Read on for 10 irresistible takes on the perfect kale smoothie.

1. Super Green Smoothie

This tasty green smoothie is loaded with kale, banana, pineapple, kiwi, orange zest and ground flaxseed, plus the milk or water of your choice. It’s basically as healthy as a green smoothie can get—and yet, it tastes amazing.

2. Green Detox Smoothie

This rejuvenating detox smoothie is loaded with kale, banana, blueberries, fruit juice and chia seeds. If you don’t love kale, you can always substitute it for spinach—but if that’s the case, why are you looking for kale smoothie recipes in the first place?!

3. Blueberry Kale Smoothie

This high-protein blend might not look like a kale smoothie because of the color, but it is! In addition to kale, blueberries, banana, protein powder and yogurt, the secret to this smoothie’s great taste is a 1/2 teaspoon of antioxidant-rich cinnamon.

4.Kale, Apple & Spinach Smoothie

This breakfast treat features kale and spinach, plus grapes, banana, apple and a tablespoon of The Beauty Chef’s Glow Inner Beauty Powder, which features probiotic superfoods to improve your glow from the inside out. We love a good skin-saving smoothie!

5. Minty-Chia Green Smoothie

The ultimate summer smoothie recipe, this blend features kale, apple, mint and chia seeds for a revitalizing, nutrient-dense drink.

6. Kale, Berry & Date Smoothie

Not all kale smoothies are green! This funky mix features kale, strawberries, blueberries, almond milk and sweet dates. If you like a fruity, dessert-y taste that doesn’t make you think of kale in the slightest, try this.

7. Tropi-Kale Breeze Smoothie

The name “Tropi-kale Breeze” already tells you that this smoothie will be refreshing and delicious! The recipe calls for kale, pineapple, mango, avocado and matcha green tea powder. Yum.

8. Kale Maca Smoothie

This super simple smoothie is a great recipe for beginners, as it only calls for kale, pineapple, banana, carrot juice and maca powder. Maca’s nutty, sweet taste makes it the perfect contrast to leafy green kale.

9. Kale Ginger Smoothie

This kale ginger smoothie is another great detox option, thanks to a blend of kale, banana, blueberries, ginger, chia seeds, cinnamon and raw honey. Talk about filling, delicious and vitamin-rich!

10. Peanut Butter Kale Smoothie

Despite my love for a good kale smoothie, I admit I don’t love the actual taste of kale. That’s why this Peanut Butter Kale smoothie is such a winner in my book! The recipe calls for kale, pineapple, banana, honey, Greek yogurt, PB and almond milk.