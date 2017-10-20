StyleCaster
Share

20 Kale Recipes That Remind Us Why It’s Our Favorite Superfood

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Kale Recipes That Remind Us Why It’s Our Favorite Superfood

by
Kale pesto pizza
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Cookie + Kate

You know a food is trendy when Beyoncé wears it on a sweatshirt—which we almost thought meant kale was officially over. It’s only down from Queen B, right? But kale survived its 15 minutes and is still thriving as one of the most popular superfoods out there. Food bloggers and nutritionists alike continue to worship at the altar of kale, and we are so here for it. Sure, we love the fact that the green is loaded with fiber, protein, iron, calcium, and an array of vitamins—but what we’re really enamored with is that its leafy, crunchy texture adds something to every dish.

MORE: 15 Healthy Pizza Recipes It’s Completely Fine to Get Hooked On

In honor of the fact that kale has gone from stylish to staple, we gathered 20 excellent recipes, many of which incorporate kale in unexpected ways, like pasta, hash, risotto, or mashed potatoes.

Originally posted September 2016. Updated October 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind
Excellent Kale Recipes to Try

Pin it!

Photo: StyleCaster
20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Cajun Shrimp & Grits
Cajun Shrimp and Grits with Garlic Kale

Little Spice Jar

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Kale Edamame Dumplings
Kale Edamame Dumplings

This Rawsome Vegan Life

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Vegetarian Lasagne
Vegetarian Lasagna with Kale

My California Roots

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Quinoa and Kale Protein Power Salad
Quinoa and Kale Protein Power Salad

Foodie Crush

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Creamy French Lentils with Mushrooms and Kale
Creamy French Lentils with Mushrooms and Kale

The First Mess

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Kale Pesto Pizza
Kale Pesto Pizza

Cookie + Kate

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Cheesy Bacon Kale Stuffed Chicken
Cheesy Bacon Kale Stuffed Chicken

Julia's Eats and Treats

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Smashed White Bean Kale Quesadillas
Smashed White Bean Kale Quesadillas

Running to the Kitchen

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Tuscan Kale Bites
Tuscan Kale Bites

Teach Eat Love

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: One Pot Creamy Lemon Chicken Pasta with Baby Kale
One Pot Creamy Lemon Chicken Pasta with Baby Kale

Spoonful of Flavor

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Vegan Mashed Potatoes with Garlicky Kale
Vegan Mashed Potatoes with Garlicky Kale

Emilie Eats

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Turkey Kale and Rice Soup
Turkey Kale and Rice Soup

Yellow Bliss Road

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Lemon Parmesan Kale Salad
Lemon Parmesan Kale Salad

Layers of Happiness

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Sea Salt and Vinegar Kale Chips
Sea Salt and Vinegar Kale Chips

Gimme Some Oven

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Baked Chicken and Kale Zucchini Pasta
Baked Chicken and Kale Zucchini Pasta

Inspiralized

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Kale Quinoa Bites
Kale Quinoa Bites

Wonky Wonderful

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Avocado Toast with Lemon and Kale
Avocado Toast with Lemon and Kale

Skinny Taste

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Sweet Potato and Kale Hash
Sweet Potato and Kale Hash

The Mostly Vegan

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Brown Rice and Kale Risotto with Cheddar
Brown Rice and Kale Risotto with Cheddar

Healthy Seasonal Recipes

20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Marinated Kale and Chicken Bowl with Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce
Marinated Kale and Chicken Bowl with Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce

Pinch of Yum

Next slideshow starts in 10s

If You Don't Have a Backpack Yet, It's Time to Make Moves

If You Don't Have a Backpack Yet, It's Time to Make Moves
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Cajun Shrimp & Grits
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Kale Edamame Dumplings
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Vegetarian Lasagne
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Quinoa and Kale Protein Power Salad
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Creamy French Lentils with Mushrooms and Kale
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Kale Pesto Pizza
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Cheesy Bacon Kale Stuffed Chicken
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Smashed White Bean Kale Quesadillas
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Tuscan Kale Bites
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: One Pot Creamy Lemon Chicken Pasta with Baby Kale
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Vegan Mashed Potatoes with Garlicky Kale
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Turkey Kale and Rice Soup
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Lemon Parmesan Kale Salad
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Sea Salt and Vinegar Kale Chips
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Baked Chicken and Kale Zucchini Pasta
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Kale Quinoa Bites
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Avocado Toast with Lemon and Kale
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Sweet Potato and Kale Hash
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Brown Rice and Kale Risotto with Cheddar
  • 20 Kale Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind: Marinated Kale and Chicken Bowl with Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share