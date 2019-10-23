Kaitlynn Carter Is Struggling With This Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Romance

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter had a short-lived romance earlier this summer after Cyrus’ split with Liam Hemsworth. Now, Kaitlynn Carter is struggling with Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s new relationship with Cody Simpson. After a fan commented on the Foray co-founder’s picture from Palm Springs saying she looked, “too thin,” Carter got real. The 31-year-old replied to the comment, writing she has “been through some shit lately.” According to Us Weekly, both of the comments have since been deleted from her page.

But she’s not wrong. Her six-week romance with Cyrus was called off when the two reportedly “broke up” on September 21 this fall. Just a few short days later—October 3, to be exact—the “Malibu” singer was spotted kissing Simpson, whom she now calls her boyfriend. So it’s not surprising she’s been having a difficult time. Especially when you consider her marriage to Brody Jenner came to an end in August.

Carter has also been dealing with some disses from Jenner’s former beset friend, Spencer Pratt. E! News shared that video of Simpson serenading Cyrus during her hospitalization for tonsillitis on October 9th. The video is certainly super romantic. But Pratt commented, “Yah Kaitlynn def couldn’t do that.” Harsh.

On October 9th (AKA that same day that Cyrus received a sweet hospital serenade), Carter shared a card with a quote containing a rather cryptic message. “Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing, and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses,” the note read.

Well, it appears the fashionista is now enjoying a desert getaway. Enjoy Palm Springs, Kaitlynn!