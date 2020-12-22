Kaitlynn Carter Just Shaded Miley Cyrus by Saying Her New Boyfriend Is the ‘First Adult’ She’s Dated

During an episode of iHeart Radio’s podcast “Scrubbin’ In,” Kaitlynn Carter shaded Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner while discussing her new boyfriend. The Hills: New Beginnings alum claimed that her current beau is the “first adult” she’s ever dated. So what does that make her exes? Ouch!

The MTV reality star, 32, revealed to host Becca Tilley that she’s been in her new relationship since May. “A lot of friends will ask me, ‘How is everything going?’ and all I can ever say is, ‘It’s going really well,’ because it’s like the most seamless, chill relationship,” she explained during the Monday, December 21 episode of the podcast. “I’ve never had a relationship that was just easy and I don’t want to put anybody else down, but I feel like he’s the first adult I’ve ever dated.” Well, then! While Carter didn’t name any names, her summer fling with Miley Cyrus and her divorce from Brody Jenner come to mind.

Carter and Cyrus, 28, were first romantically linked in August 2019. The pair took a romantic vacation together shortly after both ending their previous relationships: Cyrus had announced her split from Liam Hemsworth on August 10, whereas Carter and Jenner broke the news of their divorce a week earlier on August 2. But their relationship didn’t last long—by September 2019, the pair’s relationship was through, and Cyrus soon moved on with Australian singer, Cody Simpson.

Months after that whirlwind relationship, however, Carter is enjoying her “dreamy” new boyfriend. “His name is Kris and he’s the founder and creative director of a company called Brock Collection,” Carter told host Tilley. “He’s a fashion designer and I’d like to say he’s the gayest straight man I know. He’s so into fashion.”

While Carter is enjoying her new romance, she’s learned from bringing her relationships into the public eye in the past—and she wants things to be a little different this time around. “I don’t want to have a relationship that is in the tabloids,” she explained, referring to comments she made on Nick Viall’s podcast about public relationships. “I don’t want to do overly public things.” That said, it’s clear that she’s not going to hide how happy she is with her new boo. Even if that means a little shade at her exes!