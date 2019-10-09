Welp…Kaitlynn Carter Just Shaded Miley Cyrus On Instagram

We guess the friendship wasn’t as solid as we once thought. Kaitlynn Carter just shaded Miley Cyrus on Instagram–and we’re just awkwardly back here watching this trainwreck. If you didn’t know, Miley and Kaitlynn got caught up in a whirlwind romance in early August just after ending their marriages with Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner respectively. The women were thick as thieves for the better part of two months.

From rumors that they’d moved in together to their constant and very public PDA–it seems like Miley had met her match in the fun-loving and free-spirited Kaitlynn. However, things came to a screeching halt a couple of weeks ago when Miley abruptly ended the relationship.

An insider told TMZ Miley did not want to rush into anything. She and Kaitlynn have been close friends for a long time and things got romantic. Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn’t ready for a relationship. She needs to be by herself. She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career. It wasn’t an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants.

At the time it seemed like the split awas amicable, but a source also told TMZ that “Kaitlynn is still surprised and upset about how abruptly things ended.” The Hills starlet’s BFF also went on to have a few choice words for Miley after the singer was spotted with Cody Simpson.

Now it looks like Kaitlynn is ready to speak up publically about the entire situation. Of course, she’s doing so with a shady AF Instagram post. Kaitlynn shared a post on Instagram that read.

“Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving,” the quote said. “It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses.”

We’re not sure about this “quiet understanding,” but sure. Either way–everyone should be allowed to live their life out loud. It sucks when feelings get hurt and hearts are broken–but that’s the way the cookie crumbles.