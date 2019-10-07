Kaitlynn Carter Reacted To Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Kissing Photos & Wow

There are many things happening with Miley Cyrus these days, namely her relationship with Cody Simpson. But Kaitlynn Carter reacted to Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson dating. The pair was first spotted kissing last week while enjoying some açaí bowls. Cyrus then shared some photos of Simpson, which seemingly started as kind of a joke. She was addressing the rumors indirectly, saying “”22 ✅ Australian (my type) ✅ Abs ✅ Hot Girl Fall ✅.” But then, things got more serious and Cyrus posted a long thought piece on the challenges of dating in the public eye. Simpson also took his turn on social media, sharing a kissing photo with his new (presumably) GF. He captioned the Insta Story with, “pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby.” In case it wasn’t clear, Cyrus is “baby.” The two definitely seem happy but Carter is concerned for her former friend/Italian vacation lover.

Cyrus ended her marriage with actor Liam Hemsworth just a few months ago. When they announced their separation, Cyrus and Carter were enjoying a lavish Italian getaway. Photos surfaced of the girls kissing, which sparked romance rumors. The blogger and “Malibu” singer ended things roughly two weeks ago, reportedly on good terms. “They’re still friends…” a sourced explained at the time, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.” Cyrus’ relationship with Simpson has come as a surprise to some. TMZ has reported that while Carter is “not bothered” by Cyrus’ romantic involvement with Simpson, Carter does have some concerns. “Kaitlynn has expressed concern over Miley’s behavior to friends” and “she’s worried for her well-being.”

But Cyrus does seem happy with Simpson right now, and she’s entitled to have her own semi-private life without everyone offering their opinions. Like she said in her Instagram post, dating in the pubic eye is very difficult. She wrote:

1. I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning …. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up …. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only “know” what they see on the internet. 2. Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed,” she said. “They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as “legends”, “heart throbs”, “G”, “Ladies Man”, etc…. where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a “mans” world…If we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can “grab em by the pussy….” can’t I just have a kiss and an açai bowl?!?!

3. I refuse to recluse and “date” from home cause A. That’s not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable/puts me in a vulnerable position …. i would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but “Netflix and chill” 4. This “dating” thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an “adult” / grown ass woman experiencing this …. I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks, which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R….and “meeting/trusting” people in my position is really tuff. Don’t f*cking pity me, that’s not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for “privacy” but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating – this is where I’m at! #HotGirlFall.”

Well, here’s hoping she’s finding joy—the pair definitely seems cute and snuggly right now (despite Cyrus’ jokey-mad face.)